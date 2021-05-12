YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Now, floating human corpses found in Madhya Pradesh's Panna river creates panic

    By
    |

    Bhopal, May 12: After several dead bodies were found floating in the river Ganga in UP and Bihar recently, human corpses were found floating in a river in Nandanpur village of Panna district on Tuesday.

    Panna river

    The incident has created panic among villagers. The incident has not only terrorised locals but they are clueless as to how will they use water from the river as they suspected that these corpses were of Covid patients.

    Coronavirus cases: India reports 3,48,421 new COVID-19 cases, 4205 deaths in last 24 hours Coronavirus cases: India reports 3,48,421 new COVID-19 cases, 4205 deaths in last 24 hours

    Though local media, quoting villagers, claimed that at least six bodies were found floating in the river, police claimed that only two bodies were found floating.

    Meanwhile, Panna collector Sanjay Mishra said that the bodies of two patients including a 95-year-old man and a cancer patient were put in the river by locals as part of rituals. These bodies have been fished out and buried properly, said the officer.

    Nandanpur, under Dharampur police station, is around 80-km from Panna.

    More MADHYA PRADESH News  

    Read more about:

    madhya pradesh river

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X