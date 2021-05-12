Now, floating human corpses found in Madhya Pradesh's Panna river creates panic

Bhopal, May 12: After several dead bodies were found floating in the river Ganga in UP and Bihar recently, human corpses were found floating in a river in Nandanpur village of Panna district on Tuesday.

The incident has created panic among villagers. The incident has not only terrorised locals but they are clueless as to how will they use water from the river as they suspected that these corpses were of Covid patients.

Though local media, quoting villagers, claimed that at least six bodies were found floating in the river, police claimed that only two bodies were found floating.

Meanwhile, Panna collector Sanjay Mishra said that the bodies of two patients including a 95-year-old man and a cancer patient were put in the river by locals as part of rituals. These bodies have been fished out and buried properly, said the officer.

Nandanpur, under Dharampur police station, is around 80-km from Panna.