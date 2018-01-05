Now, a Fatwa that prohibits Muslim women from marrying bank employees

Citing that the income from banking jobs is considered 'haram' (forbidden) earnings, Darul Uloom Deoband, has issued a fatwa asking Muslim women to not marry into a family whose members work in banks, said reports.

Weird Fatwas defying logic never fail to make headlines. Muslims are not necessarily bound to follow them as Fatwas are merely a scholarly opinion on a matter of Islamic law and is issued by a recognized religious authority.

All Fatwas are not bizarre or without logic, like those prohibiting alcohol and narcotics are in the interest of the society.

The logic behind this particular Fatwa prohibiting marriage with bank employees is that earnings through interest and any transaction involving interest, particularly investment, is forbidden in Islam, as per an ANI report.

"Darul Uloom Deoband is correct in its decision. One should avoid having any social bonds with such a person because everything including his lifestyle would be connected with 'haraam', and then it would be harmful to the person religiously, socially as well as individually," Majlis Ittehad-e-Millat General Secretary Othar Osmani told ANI.

The seminary, Darul Uloom Deoband, gave its diktat to a query from a person in which he had stated that he had a few proposals for marriage from families where the father earned money from a banking job in India.

Islamic banks work on the principles of an interest-free banking. Riba or interest under Islamic law basically means anything in excess - the investor should not make an undue profit from the hard work of the other.

[UP: Fatwa against 15-year-old girl for reciting Bhagwad Gita]

On January 2, a fatwa was issued against a 15-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh after she dressed up as Lord Krishna and recited the Bhagwad Gita. The fatwa was issued by the Darul Uloom Deoband. Alia Khan, while reacting to the religious decree issued, said that Islam is not so weak that we will be dismissed from it just because we recite the Bhagwad Gita.

OneIndia News with inputs