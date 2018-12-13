Home News India Now, BJP to focus on every section of society in UP in its preparation for Lok Sabha polls

New Delhi, Dec 13: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) now plans to shift its focus on Uttar Pradesh where it had won 73 Lok Sabha seats out of 80 seats in 2014 Lok Sabah election after its debacle in three Hindi belt states - Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah will now give more time to the state and the government and organisation will focus on every section of the society in the state.

The BJP sources said that the party will come to the electoral battle with the commitment that Modi will be the PM once again. The party does not want its tally to get reduced from 73 in the state if it has to form the government again. So the party has set the target of 50 per cent plus vote in the state. Now on one hand the BJP plans to win over disappointed workers of the party on the other it plans to go to farmers, students, youths, unemployed and every other section of the society.

The PM has his programme in Prayagraj and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi's constituency Rai Bareily on December 16, 2018 where he will announce a slew of schemes. Sources said that the party was planning to organise at least one programme of the PM and the party president in the state till elections are not announced. The road map of this will be decided in December 13 meeting in New Delhi.

State BJP president Mahendra Nath Pandey and state BJP organising secretary Sunil Bansal have already been convened to Delhi. Pandey has already informed about the pad yatra plans of the BJP between December 1 and December 15 in which the party is getting luck worm response. Party president will be in Lucknow on the occasion on the birth anniversary former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The party has also finalized programmes of Morcha, Cells and Prakalp.

The BJP has an alliance with Apna Dal in the state and in the scenario of Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and the emerging Congress likely to join hands, the party will look for some tactical alliance with other forces. The BJP is also closely watching moves of splinter group of Samajwadi Party and Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap who has launched Jansatta Party and has been able to gather huge crown in his Lucknow rally recently.