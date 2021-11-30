Now a Tiranga Yatra by AAP: This time in Punjab

Report on oxygen utilisation: What APP and BJP are sparring over

New Delhi, Nov 30: The Aam Admi Party will take out a Tiranga Yatra in Pathankot, Punjab. This development comes just months before the Punjab Assembly elections.

The Yatra will be held on December 2. Earlier a similar rally was carried out in Uttar Pradesh where leaders Manish Sisodiaand Sanjay Singh had delivered a call to establish Ram Rajya. They also equated devotion to Lord Ram with true nationalism and communal harmony.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to hold 'Tiranga yatra' in Punjab's Pathankot on December 2. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will also join the 'Tiranga yatra, the AAP said according to news agency ANI.

Earlier this month, Kejriwal promised to transfer Rs 1,000 per month into the account of every woman in Punjab if AAP is voted to power in the Assembly polls while he described CM Charanjit Singh Channi as "fake Kejriwal".

Kejriwal also accused the Punjab CM of imitating his agenda without implementing it.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 16:11 [IST]