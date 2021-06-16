Bharat Biotech says supply price of Covaxin to Centre at Rs 150/dose is not sustainable in long run

Death or hospitalisation following vaccination can’t be automatically assumed to be due to vaccination

'Sputnik V is more efficient against the Delta variant of coronavirus'

Now, 18+ can walk in for jabs, Co-WIN registration not mandatory, clarifies govt

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 16: The Union health ministry on Tuesday said pre-registration for Covid-19 vaccination through online registration and prior booking of appointment is now not mandatory to avail the service.

The government said anyone, aged 18 years and more can 'walk-in'to the nearest vaccination center where vaccinator performs the on-site registration and provides vaccination in the same visit. This is also popularly known as "walk-ins".

Govt debunks fake news: CoWIN not hacked, 15 crore Indians' data safe

The clarification came after reports surfaced that many people in rural areas have been facing problems in getting vaccinated.

The facilitators such as health workers or ASHAs, also mobilize beneficiaries in rural areas and those residing in urban slums, for on-site registration and vaccination directly at the nearest vaccination centers. The facility for assisted registrations through the 1075 Help Line has also been operationalized."

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, June 16, 2021, 8:41 [IST]