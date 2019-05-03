Notice to 3 AIADMK MLAs in TN: SC to hear DMK's plea on May 6

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, May 03: The Supreme Court will hear the DMK's plea opposing Tamil Nadu Assembly speaker P Dhanapal's notice to three AIADMK legislators, said to be loyal to TTV Dinakaran, on Monday. The notice reportedly asks why they should not be disqualified from the House over alleged anti-party activities.

The Speaker's action followed a complaint by AIADMK Chief Whip S Rajendran on Friday charging the three MLAs with acting against the party and the government headed by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

DMK chief MK Stalin had threatened to move a motion of no confidence against the Speaker if he acted on the complaint of the Chief Whip, said reports.

This comes close on the heels of the Lok Sabha poll and Assembly bypolls for 18 seats and ahead of the May 19 bypoll to four assembly seats.

The AIADMK government needs 9 seats to have a safe majority out of 22 vacant seats for which by-elections are conducted.