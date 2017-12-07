Not worried about political post, fighting for democracy, says Sharad Yadav

Sharad Yadav, senior leader of JD(U), was disqualified from Rajya Sabha membership by M Venkaiah Naidu on December 4, 2017, after a petition was filed against him by one of his party leaders.

Speaking on the issue, Yadav said that he is not at all shocked by this measure taken against him, also that he expected this to happen. He said, "During my present fight for democratic values, everyone knows what I have sacrificed. I could have easily accepted the offers and led my political life peacefully, but I declined fo accept such type of politics which is against my conscience and principles of life,"

Taking on Nitish Kumar, who joined the NDA, Yadav said, "Before taking a step to favour Mahagathbandhan which was made with great efforts to defeat NDA in Bihar, and broken by the Nitish faction, I was aware of the consequences and that I would have to struggle against such people who are bent upon killing our democratic values in the country,"

Talking on the grounds on which he was disqualified, Yadav said, "I have been disqualified after a petition filed by the so-called JD (U) group led by Nitish Kumar in the Rajya Sabha that I have voluntarily given up the party membership. I would like to say that in the same Tenth Schedule under para 2 (1) (b) it is mentioned that a member may be disqualified if he votes or abstains from voting in such House contrary to any direction issued by the political party to which he belongs or by any persons or authority authorised by it in this behalf, without obtaining, in either case, the prior permission of such political party and such voting or abstaintion has not been condoned by the party withing 15 days from the act. Thus it is not clear whether Tenth Schedule applied outside the House as well,"

OneIndia News