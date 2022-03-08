Not worked out: India on evacuation of students from Sumy

Harjot Singh, who was shot in Kyiv in Ukraine, reaches Poland en route to India

New Delhi, Mar 08: India has told the United Nations Security Council that the pleas for a safe passage of students in Sumy, Ukraine have not worked out.

Despite out best efforts to convince both Russia and Ukraine, a safe corridor for stranded students in Sumy have not worked out, India's ambassador to the United Nations TS Tirumurti said.

"We are deeply concerned that despite our urgings to both sides, safe corridor for our students stranded in Sumy did not materialise," he said while speaking at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council. He said that India has demanded a safe and uninterrupted passage for all innocent civilians and its nationals from Ukraine.

"We have managed to facilitate the safe return of over 20,000 Indians from Ukraine," he said and also added that India has helped citizens from other countries in their evacuation drive.

"We're in the process of identifying other requirements and sending them," he also said. Tirumurti also called for an immediate end to hostilities.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with both Russian President, Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian head Volodymyr Zelensky. The Prime Minister sought support of both the leaders in India's evacuation process.

Story first published: Tuesday, March 8, 2022, 8:19 [IST]