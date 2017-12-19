Not 'Vikas', Congress has gone crazy: Prakash Javadekar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

Union Human Resources and Development (HRD) minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday hit back at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, saying that Rahul Gandhi has no understanding of development and its models.

Addressing a press conference, Javadekar said, "BJP has formed the government for the sixth time in a row in Gujarat and has got a 2/3rd majority in Himachal Pradesh. And Rahul Gandhi is saying that BJP has suffered a massive blow. People have put their faith in BJP and it's the people who were calling Vikas 'made have been given the jolt."

"The jolt is for Congress. Congress has lost the elections, but his managers can't make him understand that," said the education minister.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi said that the party has handed massive jolt to BJP.

''This is a good result for us. BJP's propaganda has failed, we have given a massive jolt to the BJP.,' said. The results sends a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that "your anger will not work, you can be defeated by love."

Union Minister Ananth Kumar also echoed his colleague Javadekar's sentiments and said that 'Credibility of Congress and Rahul Gandhi is at an all-time low, while PM Modi's credibility is at an all-time high not just in India but globally.'

The BJP won 99 seats in the 182-member assembly, down from 115 it won in 2012, and far lower than the 150-plus seats it had hoped for. It is also the first time in 22 years that the BJP has ruled Gujarat that its tally has fallen below 99.

The Congress won 77 seats, up by 16 seats Gandhi called it a "very good result" for the Congress, and a moral victory.

OneIndia News