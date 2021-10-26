Not summoned, here on work says lead investigator in Aryan Khan case

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 26: Days after being dragged into a controversy in connection with the Aryan Khan case, NCB's zonal director, Sameer Wankhede landed in Delhi. He however clarified that he had not been summoned by any agency.

He said that he is in Delhi on some work and added that he stood by his investigation in the drugs on cruise case. His name had cropped up over alleged paybacks, following an affidavit by a witness in the case, who claimed to be the bodyguard of Kiran Gosavi, a private investigator whose selfie with Aryan Khan had thrown up several questions.

Prabhakar Sail, who claims to be Gosavi's bodyguard said that there was a plan to ask for Rs 25 crore and then agree on Rs 18 crore. Rs 8 crore was to be paid to Sameer Wankhede the zonal director of the Narcotic Control Bureau.

Sail also alleged the NCB officials, including Wankhede asked him to sign blank papers during the early hours of October 2, after the NCB had raided the cruise ship and detained Aryan Khan.

I had no idea that I was a witness. I went to the NCB office only after I was called and asked to sign the papers. When I objected, Wankhede told me that nothing would happen. Gosavi also asked me to sign, Sail told NDTV.

He alleged he was asked to sign on nine blank papers. He also alleged that he overheard Gosavi talking over the phone to one Sam D'Souza and Shahrukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani. He also said that during the conversation, Gosavi said that we should ask SRK's manager for Rs 25 crore and settle it at Rs 18 crore and then give Wankhede Rs 8 crore.

Sail said that he is now scared for his safety. My life is in danger and the police have come to my home at least 8 times. I am the first witness, the second is on the run and the third is a BJP worker, he said.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 8:46 [IST]