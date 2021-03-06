What is the penalty for late filing of Income Tax Returns?

'Not so sasti anymore': Taapsee Pannu breaks her silence on Income Tax raids

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Mar 06: Days after the Income Tax Department conducted raid at the residence of Taapsee Pannu, the latter finally broke her silence and tweeted on the issue.

Taapsee Pannu in her series of tweets clarified the details of I-T raids.

She said that there is no bungalow in her name in Paris, or receipts of ₹5 crore payment to her. She even said that there was no raid in 2013 on her property either.

The actor ended the last one of those with a post script: "Not so sasti" anymore.

The Income Tax Department on March 3 began raids on the homes and offices of Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap as well as his partners, who launched the now-shuttered production house Phantom Films.

The searches, part of a tax evasion probe against Phantom Films, carried out across 30 locations in Mumbai and Pune, also covered Reliance Entertainment group CEO Shibhasish Sarkar and some executives of celebrity and talent management companies KWAN and Exceed.

The tax department in a statement on Thursday stated that search and survey operations were carried out in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi and Hyderabad.

Tax department sources said some inter-linked transactions between the entities searched are under the scanner of the department. The raids, they added, are aimed at gathering more evidence to further probe tax evasion allegations against them.

Founded in 2011, Phantom Films produced films such as "Lootera", "Queen", "Ugly", "NH 10", "Masaan" and "Udta Punjab". However, it was disbanded seven years later. Kashyap later launched a new production company called Good Bad Films.