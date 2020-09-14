'Not running away': Govt defends Question Hour move amid Opposition stir

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 14: Amid Opposition stir, the government on Monday defended the decision to do away with the Question Hour for this monsoon session.

Raising questions over the removal of the Question Hour, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "The Question Hour is the essential of Parliament democracy. It is the soul of the House. By removing it, the government is trying to stifle opposition views." Speaking along similar lines, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi "urged the executive not to encroach into the territory of the legislature."

The government, however, said that leaders of most of the parties had agreed over the no Question Hour due to the situation, triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Parliament's Monsoon Session begins with Covid-19 protocol being strictly followed | Oneindia News

"Leaders of most parties agreed over no Question Hour and Zero Hour for 30 minutes. We apprised you [Speaker] of it following which decision was taken by you. I appeal to all members of House to co-operate as Session is being held in an extraordinary situation," Rajnath Singh said.

Defended the government's stand on the cancellation of Question Hour in the ongoing Monsoon Session, BJP MP Pralhad Joshi said the Centre was not running away from a discussion.

"It's an extraordinary situation. When Assemblies aren't ready to meet for a single day, we -with around 800-850 MPs- are meeting here. There are so many ways to question the govt, govt isn't running away from the discussion. We're ready for discussion," Pralhad Joshi said.