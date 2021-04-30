YouTube
    Not received COVID vaccines, don't get in line tomorrow: Kejriwal

    New Delhi, Apr 30: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday requested all residents of the Delhi to not crowd at the vaccination centres on May 1, for the third phase of coronavirus vaccine drive as the Covid-19 vaccines have not reached the national capital yet.

    "We have not received the vaccines yet. We are in constant touch with the company. We are hopeful that vaccines will reach by tomorrow or the day after," said Kejriwal.

    "They have assured us that three lakh doses of Covishield are coming to us first, tomorrow or the day after," he added.

    "As soon as the vaccines come, we will make proper announcements. People with appointments can then start coming to the centres," said Kejriwal.

    "We have ordered a total of 67 lakh Covid-19 vaccines from both the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech. The administration has requested them to supply the doses over the course of the next three months," he added.

    Story first published: Friday, April 30, 2021, 13:08 [IST]
