Not received any communication regarding Christian Michel's extradition from UAE: CBI

New Delhi, Sep 19: Amid reports that a Dubai court has ordered the extradition of AgustaWestland scam middleman Christian Michel to India, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday (September 19) said it has not received any communication from UAE authorities regarding this matter.

"CBI has not received any communication yet regarding Christian Michel extradition from UAE authorities," news agency quoted a CBI spokesperson as saying.

Michel was arrested in the UAE last year and was out on bail. He is wanted in India for allegedly organising bribes in exchange for a contract for VVIP helicopters.

The CBI has been probing to find out who in India had received kickbacks to facilitate the deal.

Hours after a court ordered his extradition, James Christian Michel had reportedly gone missing. According to his lawyer, Amal Alsubei, he could not be found since the order of extradition was delivered.

Michel's primary job was to give feedback on the media activities relating to the AgustaWestland deal. CBI sources say that his meeting with several media persons has been under the scanner. Michel was a middleman hired by AgustaWestland. His main job was to keep an eye on the media in India and report the narrative regarding the deal to AgustaWestland.

Christian Michel was arrested in February 2017 by the UAE authorities. The Indian investigative agencies had been pushing UAE for extradition eversince.