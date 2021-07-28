Not ready for compromise: Opposition meet to step up Pegasus heat on government

Four Bills on Population Control to be tabled in Lok Sabha today

New Delhi, July 28: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led opposition meeting to chalk out a strategy to take on the centre over the Pegasus spyware scandal, which has triggered massive protests during the ongoing monsoon session of parliament.

Rahul Gandhi - who was on the target list held meeting with 14 opposition parties, including the Shiv Sena, the CPI and CPM, the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the AAP and DMK.

"We don't want to compromise on the issues of inflation, Pegasus, and farmers' issues. We want discussion in the House." Rahul Gandhi to ANI after a meeting of Opposition leaders at Parliament.

Meeting of like minded parties in Parliament to discuss future course of action to take on the BJP.#BJPDebateSeDaroMat pic.twitter.com/eCLfK9UVeB — Congress (@INCIndia) July 28, 2021

The NCP, the National Conference and the Muslim League, the Kerala Congress, the Revolutionary Socialist Party, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi from Tamil Nadu, and the Samajwadi Party were also part of the meeting.

The opposition leaders are expected to hold a joint press conference at 12.30 pm.

The meeting comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked BJP MPs to "expose" the Congress before the people for disrupting the monsoon session of parliament and not wanting to let it function.

However, it is also learnt that Modi suggested the ministers and MPs to have a good relationship with MPs from the opposition benches.

Both Houses of Parliament have transacted little business since the Monsoon session began on July 19 as opposition parties have forced adjournments with their protests.

The Opposition has also been demanding a discussion over Pegasus snooping allegations. Last week, an international media consortium reported that over 300 verified mobile phone numbers, including those of two ministers, over 40 journalists, three opposition leaders besides scores of businesspersons and activists in India, could have been targeted for snooping through the Pegasus spyware of the Israeli firm NSO Group, which only sells the hacking software to "vetted" governments and government agencies.

The government has been denying all opposition allegations in the matter.