Not 'Pathaan', watch out for 'Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh'

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's 'Pathaan' will clash with Rajkumar Santhoshi's 'Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh'.

Mumbai, Dec 29: Come Republic Day weekend, the Indian audience will get to see an interesting movie in theatres. If you thought, it was Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's 'Pathaan', then you are wrong. Well, it is rather a movie without big names in the cast.

Yes, we are talking about 'Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh', directed by Rajkumar Santhoshi. This film has drawn the attention of cinephiles with its impressive first look motion poster.

Going by the promo material, it is clear that the movie is nothing but a war of ideologies between MK Gandhi and his killer Nathuram Godse. The motion poster has sharp one-liners backed by fantastic background score by Oscar Award-winning musician AR Rahman.

Santoshi, known for helming acclaimed titles such as 'Ghayal', 'Damini', 'Ghatak', 'Andaz Apna Apna', 'China Gate', 'The Legend of Bhagat Singh' and 'Ajab Prem ki Ghazab Kahani', is returning to direction after nine years with 'Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh'.

The film also stars Deepak Antani as Mahatma Gandhi and actor Chinmay Mandlekar, who was hailed for his performance in 'The Kashmir Files', as Nathuram Godse in the lead roles.

The period film depicts the war of two extremely opposite ideologies between Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse.

The director has touched a sensitive issue but has raised hopes of putting both perspectives in equal limelight. In another way, the film is expected to throw light at both point of views without any bias.

The Bollywood flick tries to rekindle curiosity among the cine-goers on Indian history.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's 'Pathaan' looks like a routine story. The movie was recently in the news over 'Besharam Rang' song.

Apart from the big names, the film has, so far, does not have a 'vow' factor. Hence, 'Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh' might possibly become a better option to watch in theatres for cine-goers than the Khan-starrer.