'Not part of it': Veerappa Moily distances himself from 'G-23' Jammu meet

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 01: Distancing himself from the Jammu meet of G-23 leaders, senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily on Monday virtually expressed concern over internal differences in the party spilling out into the open, and backed Rahul Gandhi's return as President of the outfit.

The former union minister was one of the group of 23 leaders who wrote to the interim President Sonia Gandhi in August last year urging her to ensure "full-time" and "visible" leadership. It has since come to be known as 'G-23'.

Referring to the rally on Saturday at Jammu by some of the 'G-23' leaders ostensibly to felicitate Ghulam Nabi Azad on his retirement from the Rajya Sabha, seen as a "show of strength", Moily said it has been misread as a meeting of dissidents.