Not our point of view: RSS distances itself from "Anti-National Infosys" article

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 05: The BJP's ideological mentor RSS has distanced itself from an article on Infosys over glitches in the GST and Income Tax portals.

"As an Indian company, Infosys has made seminal contribution in progress of the country. There might be certain issues with a portal run by Infosys, but the article published by Panchjanya in this context only reflects individual opinion of the author," tweeted Sunil Ambekar,the national publicity in-charge of the RSS.

"Panchjanya is not mouthpiece of the RSS and the said article or opinions expressed in it should not be linked with the RSS," he added.

RSS-associated weekly Panchjanya launched a scathing attack on the domestic software company and wondered that whether any "anti-national power is trying to hurt India's economic interests through it".

In its latest edition, Panchjanya is carrying a four-page cover story on Infosys 'Saakh Aur Aghaat' (Reputation and Damage) and with its founder Narayana Murthy's picture on cover page.

The article has attacked the Bengaluru-based company and dubbed it as 'Unchi Dukan, Phika Pakwaan' (great cry and little wool).

Noting that there has been regular incidents of glitches in these portals developed by Infosys, resulting in trouble for tax payers and investors, the article said that such incidents "brought down the trust of tax payers in the Indian economy".

The article said that government organisations and agencies never hesitate in awarding contracts for crucial websites and portals to Infosys as it is one of the most reputed software companies of India.

Story first published: Sunday, September 5, 2021, 16:55 [IST]