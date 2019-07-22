  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Evening News brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Not one girl born in 16 villages in six months in Uttarkashi; CM orders probe

    By PTI
    |

    Uttarkashi, July 22: Not a single girl was born in 16 villages here in the last six months, with authorities suspecting that health facilities were conducting illegal sex determination tests and abortions, following which the Uttarakhand chief minister ordered a probe into the issue.

    Trivendra Singh Rawat
    Trivendra Singh Rawat

    Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat termed the data shocking.

    "Officials have been asked to find out the truth. It goes against our Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign," he said, ordering a probe into the issue.

    State Women and Child Welfare Minister Rekha Arya said the matter was serious and an investigation was underway to find out what led to such a situation.

    Uttarkashi District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan said data revealed that in the 16 villages of Bhatwari, Dunda and Chinyalisaur blocks not a single girl was born in the last six months.

    A total of 65 children were born there during the period out of which none was a girl, he said.

    The number of girls born in 66 other villages of the district has also been extremely low in comparison to boys, he added.

    These 82 villages have been categorised in the ''Red Zone''.

    The district magistrate said a team of district-level officials has been set up to conduct a survey of these villages and find out whether illegal sex determination tests and abortions are being carried out secretly by the health facilities in the area.

    The Health Department has been asked to examine the months when pregnant women registered on the reproductive and child health portal and to check the profile of families, he said.

    The teams have been asked to submit their report in one week, the district magistrate said.

    However, Chauhan said, the overall gender ratio in the district has improved with 439 girls being born out of a total of 935 deliveries.

    More UTTARKASHI News

    Read more about:

    uttarkashi

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue