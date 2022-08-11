Not Nitish, Tejashwi Yadav most-preferred choice for CM post: C-Voter survey

India

oi-Prakash KL

Patna, Aug 11: A survey has claimed that not JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar but RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is the most preferred choice for the post of Bihar Chief Minister.

As per the latest C-Voter survey on Aaj Tak, 43 per cent of the respondents want Tejashwi Yadav to occupy the top place while Nitish Kumar is preferred to see as the Chief Minister by 24 per cent, a warning sign for him. It has to be noted that Yadav's popularity has witnessed an increase across all sections of the society.

Notably, the RJD leader has the backing of youths, who want to see him as the Chief Minister, the survey noted.

Also, 19 per cent of the people favoured a candidate from the BJP for the top post.

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar on Wednesday was sworn in as Bihar's chief minister a day after quitting - ostensibly over a row with coalition partner BJP - and will now govern in alliance with his former rivals in RJD and Congress.

His deputy and RJD's leader Tejashwi Yadav was the only other minister sworn in by Governor Phagu Chauhan, in a no-frills ceremony at Raj Bhavan as lists of ministers to be nominated by parties in the coalition and their berths were yet to be finalised.

Kumar who heads the JD(U) took oath for a record eighth time, as head of the 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) which it had dumped in 2015, to join hands with the BJP. The change effected by the wily leader, has in the eyes of many analysts potentially pitted him against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, soon after the swearing in ceremony, Kumar while dismissing rumours that he may now eye the Prime Ministerial race in the next general election, asserted the Modi-led NDA government at the Centre does need to "worry" about its prospects in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"They should remember 2014 (when BJP stormed to power at the centre) is past. They need to worry ('chinta karni chahiye') about 2024," Kumar said.

Leaders of the BJP, which is the second largest party in the assembly with 77 MLAs, were conspicuous by their absence at the swearing-in ceremony.

"We received no invitation. We would have, in any case, not liked to witness formation of a government which has been installed after betraying the people of Bihar, who voted for the NDA in the last assembly polls," BJP leader Sushil Modi told a press conference, adding that it was "an insult to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who stuck to his promise of backing Kumar for another term, despite the JD(U)'s poor performance."