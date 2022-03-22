Not more than one toll plaza within 60 kms: Nitin Gadkari

Adityanath restored rule of law in UP; BJP will receive positive mandate in 5 assembly polls: Gadkari

New Delhi, Mar 22: All toll plazas, which are within 60 kilometres of each other on national highways will be removed in the next three months, announced Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday.

Replying to a discussion on the Budget's allocation for roads and highways for the next fiscal, Gadkari said "There will be only one toll collection within 60 km distance."

"There are complaints that two toll plazas have set up within a 60 km distance on highways. We will ensure that there is a minimum gap of 60 km between two toll plazas on national highways," the Minister said.

Gadkari also said that the government will issue free passes to local residents near toll plazas based on their Aadhaar card address for their smooth movement on highways.

"We'll provide passes to locals having Aadhaar cards who reside near toll plazas. Further, I ensure that there will be only one toll plaza within 60 kms & if there's a 2nd toll plaza, then it will be shut in next 3 months," he said.

As per the existing rule, vehicle owners living within 20 km radius of toll plazas on national highways can seek exemption from paying toll tax on submission of applications, along with the necessary documents including address proof.

The Minister said to enhance the safety of the occupants in motor vehicles carrying up to 8 passengers, the government has mandated 6 airbags.

"We have made it mandatory that every car carrying upto 8 passengers should've 6 airbags. Automobile industry complained of increased expenses. But we won't patronise the affluent at the cost of poor consumers' lives," he said.

Gadkari also said that road projects worth Rs 62,000 crore have been undertaken in Delhi to ease traffic congestion, and tackle the problem of pollution.

Story first published: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 22:37 [IST]