Not Maharaja, it was Nehru: Union Minister takes on Congress leader on Kashmir’s accession

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 13: In response to a tweet by Congress leader, Jairam Ramesh, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that it was Jawaharlal Nehru and not Maharaja Hari Singh who delayed Kashmir's accession to India.

During the independence period it was Maharaja Hari Singh who was the king of Jammu and Kashmir. Ramesh had said on Twitter that it was Maharaja Hari Singh who dithered on accession. There were dreams of independence but when Pakistan invaded, Hari Singh acceded to India. Sheikh Abdullah the first chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir championed the accession to India entirely because of his admiration and friendship with Nehru. Sardar Patel was okay with J&K joining Pakistan till September 13 1947 when the Nawab of Junagadh acceded to Pakistan, he also wrote.

The comments came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it was Sardar Patel who resolved the issues of merger. In an indirect reference to Nehru, the PM said one person could not resolve the Kashmir issue.

Maharaja Hari Singh dithered on accession. There were dreams of independence. But when Pakistan invaded, Hari Singh acceded to India, Ramesh said. Sheikh Abdullah championed accession to India entirely because of his friendship with and admiration for Nehru, and his respect for Gandhi, he also said. Sardar Patel was okay with J&K joining Pakistan till Sept 13 1947 when the Nawab of Junagadh acceeded to Pakistan, he also added.

Rijiju praises PM Modi for his 'day and night work for welfare of people'

Replying to Ramesh, Rijiju said, This 'historical lie', that Maharaja Hari Singh dithered on question of accession of Kashmir with India has gone on for far too long in order to protect the dubious role of J.L.Nehru.

Nehru speaking in Lok Sabha on 24th July, 1952 (After agreement with Sheikh Abdullah).

The first time Maharaja Hari Singh approached Nehru for accession to India was July 1947 itself, a full month before Independence. It was Nehru who rebuffed the Maharaja, the minister also said.

Story first published: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 7:03 [IST]