"Not just PFI, Bajrang Dal, Sri Ram Sene will face action too," warns Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

As Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) demands to ban Popular Front of India grows, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has warned of action against not just the PFI but all other organisations inciting in communal violence. The Congress strongman, whose government is facing flak for incidents of communal violence in coastal districts, has said that Bajrang Dal, Sri Rama Sene and any other organisation indulging in communal hatred will face action.

Following the brutal murder of a Bajrang Dal activist in Mangaluru, the BJP renewed its demand to ban the PFI- who it alleges was behind the murder. The state government has, however, shifted the onus to the Centre. "Not just the PFI but we will initiate action against any organisations disrupting communal harmony- irrespective of religion. Be it the PFI or Bajrang Dal or Muthalik's organisation (Sri Rama Sene)," Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Friday.

While the state government has the authority to recommend a ban or any action against organisations deemed a threat to law and order situation, Karnataka Congress is being careful. With assembly elections around the corner, the government has conveniently shifted the onus of banning any organisation to the BJP-led Union government.

"Action should be taken against any organisation flaring up communal tensions in the name of religion. The centre has to ban them since the state doesn't have the powers," Siddaramaiah added. His statements come at a time when the BJP has alleged that 21 Sangh Parivar workers have been brutally murdered under the Congress regime. The state government, however, states that the numbers are grossly exaggerated.

"BJP is falsely claiming that 21 of its workers have been murdered. A closer look at the case details will tell you that 11 members of Sangh Parivar and 6 members of PFI have been killed. All other cases have no connections to any organisations," Ramalinga Reddy, Home Minister, Karnataka told the media on Thursday.

OneIndia News