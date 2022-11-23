Satyendar Jain has gained 8 kilo thanks to good jail food

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 23: Jail food is often used as a metaphor for 'unhealthy, tasteless' food but not in the case of AAP leader Satyendar Jain who is reportedly being served 'sumptuous meal' and has reportedly gained eight kgs since being in the jail. In a latest CCTV footage released on November 23 that has gone viral on social media, the Delhi minister Satyander Jain can be seen being provided with proper food in the jail.

#WATCH | Latest CCTV footage sourced from Tihar jail sources show Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain getting proper food in the jail.



Tihar Jail sources said that Satyendar Jain has gained 8 kg of weight while being in jail, contrary to his lawyer's claims of him having lost 28 kgs. pic.twitter.com/cGEioHh5NM — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2022

"Latest CCTV footage sourced from Tihar jail sources show Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain getting proper food in the jail. Tihar Jail sources said that Satyendar Jain has gained 8 kg of weight while being in jail, contrary to his lawyer's claims of him having lost 28 kg." tweeted the news agency ANI.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also shared a video saying that after getting 'champi' from a 'rapist' whom they tries to pass off a physiotherapist, now another video shows Jain being served outside food.

Not a therapist, but a rapist was massaging AAP’s Satyendra Jain in jail

One more video from media! After taking maalish from rapist & calling him PHYSIO therapist, Satyendra Jain can be seen enjoying sumptuous meal! Attendants serve him food as if he is in a resort on vacation!



Kejriwal ji ensured that Hawalabaaz gets VVIP maza not saza! pic.twitter.com/IaXzgJsJnL — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) November 23, 2022

On Monday, Jain moved court stating that for the past 12 days, the Tihar Jail administration has stopped providing him basic food items as per his religious beliefs, his lawyer said . He also mentioned in the plea that he is not getting proper food, medical check-up, and have lost 28 kg weight.

The application also alleged that from the day of Jain's arrest on May 31, he has not been able to visit a Jain temple, and "being a strict Jain religious observer, he has been on a religious fast and not having cooked food, pulses, grains and milk products". It claimed that he was "a strict adherent of Jainism".

"For last almost six months, he has been surviving only on fruits, vegetables, seeds and dry fruits or dates. This he was purchasing from his own quota of ration available to all inmates. In the meantime, he has suffered a major fall in jail which led to a severe spine injury, for which he was treated by LNJP Hospital. He also has lung patches, which is a post-Covid symptom," the application claimed.

"The jail administration has stopped providing applicant with fruits or vegetables, mixed seeds, dry fruits and dates. Since applicant is on religious fast for last six months - the dietary intake of such basic food item are necessary for his sustenance, nourishment and survival. That due to the said religious fast - there is a serious risk of protein and iron deficiency and hence, was prescribed the said diet by doctors or dieticians in jail and in hospital," it added.

Sisodia defends Satyendar Jain's massage in Tihar video, says 'doc recommended'

The application further added that stopping food items during the religious fast was "illegal", "arbitrary" and amounted to "harassment".

"The applicant is being starved by the jail authorities and is not being given sustenance or nutrition to even sustain his well-being. The applicant is entitled to the said basic food item in view of his religious beliefs and fast," the application said, adding that the Delhi Prison Rules provides for religious diets to be given as per the local or religious customs such as during Navratras and Ramzan.

The application added that Jain was due for a medical check-up, including MRI scans, on October 21 but it was not allowed to be done by the jail authorities, "by citing one excuse or another". "The applicant has the right to a dignified human life," it said.

Jain was arrested in a money laundering case based on a CBI FIR lodged against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The court had on November 17 denied bail to Jain and two others in the case. He is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.