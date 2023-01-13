Not just Joshimath, these tourist places in Uttarakhand that might sink in future

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 13: Joshimath, a town in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, which has more than 50 hotels and approximately 17,000 residents, is grabbing headlines recently because many of its houses, shops and hotels are developing cracks. In simple terms, Joshimath is 'sinking.'

The administration is now preparing to demolish those buildings that have developed too many cracks as they are in great danger.

According to experts, there are two aspects to the Joshimath problem. The first is rampant infrastructure development which is happening in a very fragile ecosystem like Himalayas and this is happening without much of a planning process in a way where we are able to protect the environment. Secondly, climate change is a force-multiplier. The way climate change is manifesting in some of the hilly states of India is unprecedented.

In addition to Joshimath, a few other towns in the hilly state are also facing the risk of sinking.

Uttarkashi: The houses of Mastadi and Bhatwadi villages in the Uttarkashi district are also at risk. The 1991 earthquake left cracks in the buildings. Water started leaking from inside the homes in 1995 and 1996, which is now extending the effects of the natural calamity.

Nainital: This place has experienced several incidents of land subsidence since 1867. In a study examining the Balia Nala landslide of 2009, it was found that the rope pattern and rock types are responsible for weakening some zones naturally. Nainital has been giving signals of this since 2018 , experts said.

According to report, in 2018, a 25-metre stretch of the famous Mall Road caved into the lake waters. In August 2021, the other side of the lake, Thandi Sadak, witnessed a major landslide, with big boulders falling into the lake waters.

Rudraprayag: Maroda, a village in Rudraparyag district of Uttarakhand is also at risk of facing a similar situation. Some houses in the village have developed cracks due to Char Dham Road project or some rail tunnel zone or some hydroelectric project.

Bageshwar: Kharbagad village in Bageshwar's Kapkot is also looking into the eyes of imminent danger with water leaking from tunnels. There have been reports of landslides in Kapot too. The main reason for leakage appears to be pits that have been made in the hill above the tunnel of the hydropower project. This has created panic among locals.

Story first published: Friday, January 13, 2023, 0:44 [IST]