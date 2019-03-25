Not just Amethi, Smriti Irani likely to take on Rahul in Wayanad as well

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 25: Rahul Gandhi is likely to face Smriti Irani in Wayanad as well in case he decides to contest from that seat.

Rahul Gandhi is already pitched against Smriti Irani in Amethi. Speculation is rife that she may challenge him in Wayanad as well in case the Congress president decides to contest from the constituency.

Mahajan vs Dutt, Smriti to take on Rahul: High profile contests in the offing

While the Congress president is yet to decide on whether he would contest from Kerala, the BJP has indicated that it would not make the battle an easy one. The BJP and BDJS are in talks to make it a tough contest. BJP state president, P S Sreedharan said that a senior leader of the party may contest from Wayanad.

The Congress is set to meet in Delhi today to finalise its manifesto and also on whether Rahul Gandhi should contest from Wayanad. The BJP would announce its candidate from this seat, once the Congress takes a final decision.