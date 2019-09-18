  • search
    Not involved in conversion, did not propagate sedition: Tough laws set for NGOs

    New Delhi, Sep 18: Every member of a NGO must now under oath, through an affidavit must certify that they have not been involved in diverting foreign funds or propagating sedition or advocating violent means.

    These are some of the new rules added by the government for NGOs wanting to receive foreign funds.

    Not involved in conversion, did not propagate sedition: Tough laws set for NGOs
    It is also now mandatory for associations especially NGOs to file an affidavit declaring that its office bearers have not prosecuted or convicted for forced conversions and creating communal tensions in order to apply for permission or renewal of registration under the Foreign Contributions Act (FCRA).

    Further, the rules also say that in case of an emergent medical aid needed during a visit abroad, the acceptance of foreign hospitality has to be intimated to the government within a month such receipt.

    Under Section 12(4), currently only the chief beneficiary has to make such a declaration.

    As per the affidavit notified by the home ministry on Monday, the officer bearers have to give an undertaking, any violation of the provisions of Section 12(4a) by the applicant organisation or any of its members or officer bearers or key functionaries that comes to his or her knowledge.

    The notification states that the affidavit must be filed by all office bearers along with Form FC-3A (fresh registration), FC-3B (prior permission) and FC-3C (renewal of registration) on a non-judicial stamp paper. The same must be attested by a public notary or judicial magistrate first class.

    Further, the notification states that the affidavit should declare that the entity is not fictitious, has not been prosecuted or convicted for indulging in forced religious conversion or creating communal tension and is not engaged in propagation of sedition or found guilty of misappropriating funds.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 5:57 [IST]
