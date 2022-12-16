Fact Check: Rawal did not apologise on the streets for his consumption of fish remark

Not Hindus, but Muslims too are upset with Shah Rukh's 'Pathaan'

India

oi-Prakash KL

According to Syed Anas Ali, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's 'Besharan Rang' song in 'Pathaan' has defamed entire Muslim community.

New Delhi, Dec 16: Even as a section of Hindus are fuming over 'Besharam Rang' song, Ulema Board in Madhya Pradesh has slammed the movie saying that it defames the entire "Muslim community".

"The sentiments of the Muslim community have been hurt by this film. We will not allow this film to be released, not just in Madhya Pradesh but across the country," a news agency quoted president of MP Ulema Board, Syed Anas Ali, as saying.

According to him, Pathaans are one of the most respectable Muslim communities and the movie has defamed not just them but entire Muslim community. "The name of the film is Pathan and women are seen performing obscene dances in it. Pathans are being portrayed wrongly in the film," he added.

Shah Rukh Khan's old interview with radical Islamist Zakir Naik adds fuel to 'Pathaan' controversy

He had demanded the makers for the removal of the song and Khan's character name should be changed. "After that, do whatever you want. But we will not allow this film to be released in India. We will fight a legal battle and also file an FIR," Ali said, adding that they have also decided to write to the censor board in the matter," Ali added.

MP Minister's Response

It comes at a time when Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra raised objections to the song, which according to him, reflects "dirty mindset."

"I advise the makers of the film to fix the objectionable parts of the song. Earlier, Deepika Padukone had stood in support of the 'Tukde Tukde Gang' at JNU. Her mentality was exposed. I believe the song's title 'Besharam Rang' is also objectionable. Also, the way the colours saffron and green have been used in the costumes is objectionable. Changes need to be made, failing which we will take a call on whether the film should be screened in Madhya Pradesh," he said on Wednesday.

On the other hand, the fans have given a call asking people to boycott the movie citing Deepika Padukone's silent support to the JNU protestors in 2020.

Amid his movie 'Pathaan' running in trouble over 'Besharam Rang' song, Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday said that people like him will not be affected by the negativity in social media.

Now, CPI(M) too has problem with Deepika's 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'

"Social media is often driven by a certain narrowness of view that limits human nature to its baser self...I read somewhere-negativity increases social media consumption...Such pursuits enclose collective narrative making it divisive & destructive," a news agency quoted Shah Rukh Khan as saying at the Kolkata event.

"No matter what the world does, people like us will stay positive," the actor stated.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, December 16, 2022, 17:20 [IST]