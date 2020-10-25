All you lazy journalists, Omar Abdullah says on controversy around statehood for J&K

Not expecting: Omar Abdullah's counter to RS Prasad's 'won't Restore Article 370' remark

India

oi-Deepika S

Srinagar, Oct 25: National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah took a dig at Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday over his remarks that Article 370 of the Constitution will not be restored, and urged him not to presume what the Supreme Court judges would decide on the matter.

"Dear Ravi Shankar Prasad ji, we don''t expect you to restore anything but unless you are suggesting the Supreme Court has surrendered its independence & takes dictation from you please don''t presume to know what the Hon judges will decide," Abdullah wrote on Twitter.

Prasad, the Union law minister, on Saturday said the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 will not be restored.

Bihar Election 2020: BJP dares Cong to mention Art 370 restoration in its poll manifesto

The Supreme Court is hearing multiple petitions filed by several mainstream parties of Jammu and Kashmir, including the NC, against the Centre''s August 5, 2019 decision to revoke the special status of the erstwhile state.

The Centre on Saturday accused Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti of disrespecting the Indian flag and said that Article 370 will not be restored.

Union Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Mufti's comments was "downright denunciation" of the sanctity of the country's flag. He also asserted that Article 370 was will not be restored as it was revoked following a proper constitutional process and both Houses of Parliament approved it with overwhelming numbers.

Mufti had on Friday said that she would not raise the tricolour till the Jammu and Kashmir flag is brought back and that she will not abandon the battle for the special status of the erstwhile state relocated on August 5, 2019.