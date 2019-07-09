'Not expecting any minister post', say rebel MLAs; Hint at resentment with HDK

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Mumbai, July 09: A day after all the ministers in the H D Kumaraswamy's cabinet resigned so that the rebel MLAs of the Congress and JDS accomodated, some of the legislators who are in Mumbai now said they decided to quit in the interest of the people.

A JDS MLA also told the media that no develoment work was being done for the people under the Kumaraswamy government.

"We have resigned from MLA post due to lack of development in the state. Karnataka Chief Minister travelled abroad without consultation with MLAs, no work was progressing in the state. We will stay here for 2 days and then we will return," JDS leader Narayan Gowda, who tendered resignation as MLA on Saturday, told ANI.

Gowda further said what would he answered to the people of his constituency if he goes back, hinting that no work has been done for them under the coalition government.

"We came to Mumbai to visit temples, will do some shopping, take rest, because if we go to our constituency, what will we answer to people," reports quoted him as saying.

Karnataka: Will take a call after they meet me personally, says Speaker on 13 MLAs

Chief Minister Kumaraswamy was in United States on Saturday when eight Congress MLAs and three JDS MLA's tendered resignation from the assembly and rushed to Mumbai. The H D Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JD (S) coalition in Karnataka plunged into deeper crisis on Monday with independent MLA H Nagesh also resigning from the government.

Congress leader S T Somashekhar said they did not resign for the cabinet berths. He said 'in the last 15 months, there has been no improvement in government'.

"Total 10 MLAs have submitted their resignation to Speaker and Karnataka Governor. We are still in Congress party but resigned from MLA post. We are not expecting any minister post. People of Karnataka do not like 'Maitri' government," Congress leader S T Somashekhar told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly said that he would take a call on the resignations of the MLAs only once they meet him in person. "Let them seek an appointment and meet me. They will need to come personally and give me an explanation, following which I will take a call, the Speaker," Ramesh Kumar said.

In another setback to the JD(S)-Congress coalition government, Congress MLA R Roshan Baig on Tuesday also tendered his resignation.