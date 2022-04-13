‘Not even tu tu main main in UP’: Yogi Adityanath on Ram Navami violence

Lucknow, Apr 13: Uttar Pradesh has set an example on Ram Navami by demonstrating that "there is no place for riots and chaos" in the state, said chief minister Yogi Adityanath. His comments comes a day after six other states witnessed incidents of violence on Sunday as Ram Navami processions were carried out to mark the Hindu festival.

"Ram Navami was just celebrated. A 25-crore population lives in Uttar Pradesh. There were 800 Ram Navami processions across the state and simultaneously, this is the month of Ramzan and many roza iftar programmes must have been on. But there was not even any 'tu tu main main' (squabbling) anywhere, forget riots," said Yogi Adityanath.

"This is a symbol of UP's new development agenda. There is no space for riots, lawlessness or goondagardi anymore," he added.

Violence marred Ram Navami celebrations in parts of the country, with one person killed and 12 others injured at Lohardaga in Jharkhand, while curfew was clamped in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone city.

Story first published: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 11:03 [IST]