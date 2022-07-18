Delhi HC rejects to vacate stay on order asking Delhi govt to deliver on rent promise

Kejriwal awaits Centre's nod for Singapore visit, blames politics for delay

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 18: A day after he wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing a delay in getting approval for his planned visit to Singapore, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal yet again brought up the issue on Monday amid voting for the presidential elections.

"I am not a criminal", said Kejriwal on Monday stressing there appears to a political reason behind the delay in granting him permission to visit Singapore for a summit.

Kejriwal said he was specially invited to the World Cities Summit in Singapore by the government of the country, where he would present the Delhi Model before world leaders and bring laurels to India.

Kejriwal on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging a delay in the clearance for the Singapore trip to attend the summit.

Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi, raises delay in clearance for Singapore trip

"It is wrong to hold the permission for attending the event. It is an opportunity to present the Delhi Model of governance at the World stage. It is against the national interest to stop a CM from visiting such a huge stage," read the letter to PM Modi. He urged the PM to give permission so that he can represent the country.

Reportedly, the file on the chief minister's Singapore visit has been pending with the LG's office for approval since June 7.

According to protocol, any minister, including a chief minister or his deputy, has to take the approval of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for official foreign tours.

The file seeking such approval is routed to the MHA through the LG in case of a Union Territory.

Kejriwal was invited to the World Cities Summit 2022, to be held in Singapore, by the High Commissioner of that country, Simon Wong, at a meeting on June 1.

The chief minister had said he looked forward to attending the event and would send a formal acceptance.

Know all about Arvind Kejriwal