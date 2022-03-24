YouTube
    Not considering setting up of media commission recommended by parl panel, says govt

    New Delhi, Mar 24: The Centre on Thursday told the Rajya Sabha that it was not considering setting up of a media commission as recommended by a parliamentary panel to check "irregularities" in print, electronic and digital platforms.

    Noting that media was gradually losing its "credibility and integrity", the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology had in December 2021 recommended setting up of a 'Media Council' with statutory powers to check "irregularities" in print, electronic and digital platforms.

    Responding to a query raised in the Upper House of Parliament, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the government regularly meets stakeholders for policy formulation.

    "The government regularly holds consultations with stakeholders and utilises data/information available from various sources for policy formulation, building strategies, etc.

    The setting up of a Media Commission is not considered necessary at present," Thakur said in a written response. The parliamentary committee, headed by senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, in its Twenty-Seventh Report had suggested the creation of a media commission comprising experts for wider consultations amongst the interested groups/stakeholders to evolve a consensus on setting up of Media Council.

    The Committee had said the commission will look into all the complex issues concerning the media and submit its report to the Committee within six months of its inception.

    Read more about:

    anurag thakur

