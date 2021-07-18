YouTube
    Not close minded to alliance in UP, will do anything to defeat BJP: Priyanka Gandhi

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, July 18: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said her party is "open-minded" on the issue of forging an alliance with other political parties for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

    Priyanka Gandhi
    Priyanka Gandhi

    Asked whether the Congress will go alone on all the 403 Assembly seats in the state or align with some political party, the party general secretary told reporters here, "It is too early to say now."

    On whether she is ruling out an alliance or not, she said, "I do not rule out (alliance). We are absolutely not closed-minded. We are having an open mind".

    "Our aim is to defeat the BJP," she said, adding other political parties should also be open-minded.

    "I have an open mind, but my priority is my party," she said.

    Story first published: Sunday, July 18, 2021, 16:33 [IST]
    X