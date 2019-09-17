  • search
    Not allowed out of Srinagar airport, Yashwant Sinha returns Delhi

    By PTI
    Srinagar, Sep 17: Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha reached the Srinagar airport here on Tuesday but was not allowed to enter the city which is under communication clampdown and restrictions, and he had to return to Delhi by the last flight.

    Sinha arrived at the Srinagar airport along with Air Marshal Kapil Kak (retd) and social activist Sushoba Bhave this afternoon.

    Yashwant Sinha

    Surprised on seeing Sinha deboarding a flight from Delhi, airport officials and the police immediately escorted him to the VIP lounge as there was no information about whether to allow him to entre the city.

    The 81-year-old Sinha was politely asked to return as he was not allowed to enter the city which has been witnessing restrictions and clampdown on communication network since August 5, the day when the Centre abrogated the special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

    Sinha argued with the officials to show him the order under which he was not allowed to enter the city, the officials said.

    He was reluctant even to board a return flight and conveyed to the state officials that he would stay put at the airport until he was allowed to enter the city, the officials said.

    State administration and police officials finally managed to persuade his accompanying team members, following which Sinha was put on the last flight and sent to Delhi. The other two members moved into the city.

    This is not the first time that political leaders were not allowed the enter Srinagar and had to return to Delhi from the airport itself.

    A number of opposition leaders including, Congress'' Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Communist Party of India general secretary D Raja were forced to return from the Srinagar airport.

