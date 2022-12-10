Not abnormal, but exceptional: Jaishankar calls out Pakistan on sponsoring terror

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 10: Sending out a loud and clear message on cross-border terrorism, External Affairs Minister, Dr. S Jaishankar said that tournaments keep coming and you are aware of the government's stand. Jaishankar was referring to the row between BCCI and PCB over the Asia Cup 2023. The BCCI had announced that the Indian players will not go to Pakistan. Let us see what happens, the foreign minister also said.

Speaking at the Agenda Aaj Tak, Jaishankar said, " I want to repeat that we should never accept that one country has the right to terrorism. We will have to delegitimise it. And for that, there should be international pressure on the country. This pressure will remain when the victims of terrorism raise their voices. We have to take leadership in it because we have bled because of terrorism."

On whether talks with Pakistan would be resumed, Jaishankar said that it is a complicated issue.

"It is a complicated issue. Will you talk to me if I put a gun on your head? If your neighbour aids terrorism out in the open -- and there is no mystery about who the leaders are, where the camps are... We should never think that cross-border terrorism is normal. Give me another example where one neighbour is sponsoring terrorism against another. There is no such example. In a way, this is not even abnormal, but exceptional," the minister said.

On the Ukraine war:

Jaishankar said that India took a side on the Russia-Ukraine war. We had to see our benefits the minister said while adding that we are not the only ones who want a diplomatic solution.

"The government took the side of its people. We had to see our benefits. And some countries had to come forward first. And we are not alone who want a diplomatic solution to the situation as soon as possible. There are around 200 countries in the world and if you ask them their stand, maximum will want the war to end soon, prices to come down, and sanctions to go. The world wants that, and I think India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have become the voice of the world and developing countries. Someone has to become the voice of the developing countries," External Affairs Minister, Dr. Jaishankar said.

Story first published: Saturday, December 10, 2022, 8:48 [IST]