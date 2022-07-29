Delhi's air quality still in 'very poor' category for fifth day in a row, AQI stands at 362

Not a single 'good' air quality day in Delhi in first half of 2022: Govt data

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, July 29: In the first six months of 2022, the national capital Delhi has not registered a single 'good' air quality day.

According to the data presented by Union Minister of State for Environment Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Delhi has not recorded a single "good" air quality day in the first six months of this year. It has, however, logged seven "satisfactory" and 47 "moderate" air quality days during this period. The city saw 105 "poor", 21 "very poor" and one severe air quality day, the data showed.

Choubey, however, said Delhi saw a 27 per cent reduction in PM10 and a 22 per cent reduction in PM 2.5 in 2021 compared to 2016.

The main sources of pollution in Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas include stubble burning, especially in north-western states, open municipal solid waste burning, road dust, industrial pollution, thermal power plants, vehicular pollution and dust from construction and demolition activities, Choubey said. During post-monsoon and winter months, low temperatures and low mixing height, inversion conditions and stagnant winds lead to the trapping of the pollutants resulting in high pollution in the region, he said.

Air quality index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. The data also showed that Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru did not record even one bad (poor, very poor or severe) air quality day.

Story first published: Friday, July 29, 2022, 9:29 [IST]