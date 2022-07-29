YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Not a single 'good' air quality day in Delhi in first half of 2022: Govt data

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 29: In the first six months of 2022, the national capital Delhi has not registered a single 'good' air quality day.

    According to the data presented by Union Minister of State for Environment Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Delhi has not recorded a single "good" air quality day in the first six months of this year. It has, however, logged seven "satisfactory" and 47 "moderate" air quality days during this period. The city saw 105 "poor", 21 "very poor" and one severe air quality day, the data showed.

    Not a single good air quality day in Delhi in first half of 2022: Govt data
    Representational Image

    Choubey, however, said Delhi saw a 27 per cent reduction in PM10 and a 22 per cent reduction in PM 2.5 in 2021 compared to 2016.

    The main sources of pollution in Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas include stubble burning, especially in north-western states, open municipal solid waste burning, road dust, industrial pollution, thermal power plants, vehicular pollution and dust from construction and demolition activities, Choubey said. During post-monsoon and winter months, low temperatures and low mixing height, inversion conditions and stagnant winds lead to the trapping of the pollutants resulting in high pollution in the region, he said.

    Suspected case of monkeypox patient in Delhi turns out to be negativeSuspected case of monkeypox patient in Delhi turns out to be negative

    Air quality index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. The data also showed that Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru did not record even one bad (poor, very poor or severe) air quality day.

    Comments

    More AIR QUALITY News  

    Read more about:

    air quality delhi

    Story first published: Friday, July 29, 2022, 9:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 29, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X