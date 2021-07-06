Not a single COVID-19 case reported in Andamans in last 24 hours

COVID-19 vaccine for pregnant women: How to register, side effects and precautions

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Port Blair, July 06: Months after witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases, Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record a single fresh infection in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Tuesday.

The coronavirus tally in the Union Territory remained at 7,482, he said.

Six people were cured of the disease on Monday, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 7,339.

Stories Of Strength: Amid pandemic, Lucknow University to adopt COVID-19 orphans

The death toll remained at 128 as no fresh fatality due to the contagion was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The Union Territory now has 15 active cases.

The local administration has been strict to contain the spread of the disease and has adopted an approach of tracking, testing and treating, he said, adding that people arriving here from the mainland are mandatorily required to undergo COVID test.

Altogether, 1,91,102 people have been inoculated with 32,257 of them having received both doses of the vaccine.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted 4,14,166 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 1.81 per cent, the official added.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 6, 2021, 10:27 [IST]