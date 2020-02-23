'Not a political event': US clarification on Melania Trump school event snub to AAP leaders

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 23: A day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia were dropped from Melania Trump's school event, the United States embassy on Sunday issued a clarification saying that they didn't want to politicise the event.

"While US Embassy had no objection to the presence of CM and Deputy CM, we appreciate their recognition that this isn't a political event and that it's best to ensure focus is on education, school, and students," a spokesperson in the US embassy said following a media query on the issue.

This is the first time that the US First Lady will be visiting schools of the Delhi government and preparations are in full swing ahead of the high-profile visit.

Melania Trump will be attending a "happiness class" in one of the Delhi government schools in which she will be shown how students are taught to co-exist with each other in a harmonious way.

Melania Trump is expected to spend around an hour at the state government school.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump will have a packed schedule during his India visit next week.