    Not a personal battle, Kharge's win is victory of Congress, says Shashi Tharoor

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 19: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who lost to Mallikarjun Kharge in the party presidential elections, on Wednesday said that he has never doubted the party's election authority.

    Addressing a press conference after the results were declared, nominee Tharoor, who secured 1072 votes, said that Mallikarjun Kharge's victory is Congress party's win.

    Not a personal battle, Kharges win is victory of Congress, says Shashi Tharoor
    Congress leader Shashi Tharoor greets newly elected Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

    Kharge was on Wednesday elected the Congress president after defeating Tharoor in the electoral contest, the sixth in the party's 137-year-old history.

    Kharge to take charge as Cong chief on Oct 26, thanks Sonia on behalf of party workersKharge to take charge as Cong chief on Oct 26, thanks Sonia on behalf of party workers

    Tharoor earlier said the "democratic contest" has galvanised vibrancy at all levels and has prompted a healthy and constructive discussion on change, which will serve the party in good stead in the future. He also claimed that the Congress' revival has begun.

    In a statement, Tharoor said the Nehru-Gandhi family has held, and will always hold, a special place in the hearts of Congress party members.

    Congress party-president elect Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said, "need to fight against conspiracy to kill democracy." He added that the party elections strengethend the democracy in the country. Kharge got 7,897 votes and Shashi Tharoor 1,072 votes, while 416 votes were declared invalid.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 18:05 [IST]
    X