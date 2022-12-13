'Not 1962 anymore...': Arunachal CM on Tawang clash

CMs of all NE states to protest if citizenship bill is brought again: Khandu

India and China were locked in a face-off in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh on December 9. Clashes were reported and it has now been confirmed that the Chinese soldiers were around 200 in number.

New Delhi, Dec 13: "It's not 1962 anymore. The Indian Army will give a befitting reply if someone tries to transgress," said Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday.

His remarks come just days after the soldiers of the two countries clashed in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh.

"Yangtse is under my assembly constituency and every year I meet the Jawans & villagers of the area. It's not 1962 anymore. If anyone tries to transgress, our brave soldiers will give a befitting reply," Khandu said in a tweet.

Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that PLA troops tried to transgress the LAC in Yangtse area of Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo. The Chinese attempt was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner.

"The ensuing face-off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts. The scuffle led to injuries to a few personnel on both sides. I wish to share with this House that there are no fatalities or serious casualties on our side, the defence minister said.

"Due to the timely intervention of Indian military commanders, PLA soldiers went back to their locations. As a follow-up of the incident, local Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart on 11 December 2022 to discuss the issue in accordance with established mechanisms," he added.

"The Chinese side was asked to refrain from such actions and maintain peace and tranquility along the border. The issue has also been taken up with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels," Rajnath Singh said.

While 15 Indian soldiers suffered injuries, more Chinese soldiers were injured.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 16:56 [IST]