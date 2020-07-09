Northern banks of Pangong Tso witnesses more thinning of PLA troops

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 09: The dis-engagement at the Gogra Post/Hot Springs has been completed, where the troops have moved back nearly two kilometres from the Line of Actual Control, sources familiar with the matter have said.

Who is Galwan Valley named after and what is the India-China dispute about

On the northern banks of Pangong Tso, the source said that there has been more thinning of the PLA troops at Finger 4. The Indian troops are restricted up to here at the moment. On the northern banks of the lake, the Indian troops used to patrol up to Finger 8, which is 8 kilometres east of Finger 4.

As Chinese disengagement continues, India remains 'very cautious’

The military commanders will have another round of talks to complete the verification process. While no schedule has been decided as yet, the meeting when held would also discuss the further course of action.

While disengagement continues at various points, the Chinese remain in an aggressive posture at Depsang Plains. However the air activity by the Chinese has reduced considerably in the Ladakh sector. Its troops remain fully deployed in the depth areas of Xinjiang and Tibet. A build up across the Arunachal Pradesh Line of Actual Control has also been noticed.