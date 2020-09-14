YouTube
    Northeast Delhi riots: Cops seeks 10 custody of Umar Khalid

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 14: The Delhi Police have sought 10 days custody of former JNU student, Umar Khalid in connection with the Northeast Delhi riots case. He was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

    The special cell of the Delhi Police which is probing the case is also looking into the larger conspiracy angle. 53 persons had died in the riots that took place in February.

    Northeast Delhi riots: Police arrest former JNU student Umar Khalid

    Khalid has been interrogated twice for his alleged role in the riots. He was called in for questioning on Sunday. An officer who did not wish to be named told OneIndia that the police arrested him on Sunday night. Investigation is on and we cannot reveal anything further at this stage, the officer also said.

    The police had told a court last month that Khalid along with other accused, former AAP councillor, Tahir Hussain and activist Khalid Saifi had hatched a conspiracy to orchestrate the riots just before the visit of US President Donald Trump in February.

    Recently the Delhi Police had filed two chargesheets against Hussain. The two chargesheets were filed in connection with two separate incidents of violence. The first related to arson and rioting at a parking lot in Chand Bagh, while the second related to arson and robbery at godown in Karawal Nagar. Along with his Hussain, his brother, Shah Alam and 10 others have been charged.

    Story first published: Monday, September 14, 2020, 16:01 [IST]
