    Northeast Delhi clashes: Delhi police appeals to people to maintain peace

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 24: Delhi Police on Monday appealed to the people to maintain peace and not to believe in rumours in the wake of violence in parts of northeast Delhi during protests for and against the new citizenship law.

    Northeast Delhi clashes

    Prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC, which bans the assembly of four or more people, have been imposed in those areas of northeast Delhi that witnessed violence.

    "Some incidents of violence and arson have been reported in areas of North East District, particularly in the areas of Maujpur, Kardampuri, Chand Bagh and Dayalpur.

    "It is appealed to the people of Delhi and particularly to the North East District to maintain peace and harmony and not to believe in any rumours. It is also appealed to the media not to circulate any disturbing pictures which may further aggravate the situation," the police said.

    Delhi Police is making every effort to restore normalcy, it said. "Section 144 has been imposed in the affected areas of North East district and strict action will be taken against miscreants and anti social elements," they added.

