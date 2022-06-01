North Indian students spreading Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu: Minister

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jun 1: Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian's controversial comments accusing North Indian students of spreading Covid-19 in the state have sparked off a controversy.

"North Indian students are spreading Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu. Students from Kelambakkam VIT College and Sathyasai college have got affected by Covid in hostels and classes. In some North Indian states, Covid cases are still increasing," news agency ANI quoted state health minister Ma Subramanian as saying.

His remarks come after 42 students of the Vellore Institue of Technology (VIT) in Kelambakkam tested positive for Covid-19. The institute which has a strength of 5000 students had already reported 30 cases as of May 30, as per Opindia.

Ma Subramanian's comments have been criticised by the BJP. "Disease and pandemics do not know any state boundaries or borders as we have all experienced. This is an extremely irresponsible and derogatory statement by the Heath minister of TN, insulting North Indians," Jitin Prasada said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu on Tuesday recorded 98 new Covid-19 infections, including two returnees from the United States and Kerala respectively, pushing the tally to 34,55,474, the Health department said. The number of people who have recuperated from the viral disease rose to 34,16,907 with 49 more people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, leaving 542 active Covid-19 cases.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 1, 2022, 18:07 [IST]