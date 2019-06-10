  • search
    North Block under quarantine as Fin Min gets down to preparing Budget 2019

    New Delhi, June 10: North Block will be under quarantine from today as the Finance Ministry gets down to prepare the budget.

    North Block, which houses the Finance Ministry here is under 'quarantine' from Monday until the presentation of the Budget on 5 July.

    A view of the North Block in New Delhi
    The Ministry will be out of bounds for visitors and media as it gets down to prepare the Budget for 2019-20 fiscal year.

    Budget 2019: Heavy emphasis on farmers assured

    To keep the whole Budget a secret exercise, North Block will be guarded like gold in Fort Knox and electronic sweeping devices are being installed and private e-mail facilities to most computers in the ministry are blocked.

    During the 'quarantine' period, all the entry and exit points of the ministry will be guarded by security personnel while the Intelligence Bureau (IB) personnel, assisted by Delhi police, will keep a close watch on the movements of those entering the rooms of the officials involved in the Budget-making process.

    Budget 2019: How North Block is being guarded like gold in Fort Knox

    In her budget, the 59-year-old JNU alumnus, Sitharaman will have to address slowing economy, financial sector troubles like rising NPAs and liquidity crisis in NBFCs, job creation, private investments, exports revival, agrarian crisis and raise public investment without compromising on fiscal prudence.

    The first session of the newly elected 17th Lok Sabha will be held from 17 June to 26 July.

    The Economic Survey for 2019-20 will be tabled on 5 July followed by the presentation of the budget on the next day.

    Story first published: Monday, June 10, 2019, 10:34 [IST]
