Noida twin towers: Check Traffic diversions, roads to avoid and emergency routes on Sunday

New Delhi, Aug 27: In view of the Supertech Twin Tower demolition, Noida Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory and full diversion plan in order to ensure smooth movement of traffic. The route diversions have also been made for the safety and security of the general public.

Here is the list of completely restricted routes from 7:00 am onwards on August 28 till the completion or normalisation of the whole procedure of demolition.

The Noida and Greater Noida Expressways will also be closed at 2:15 pm and reopen once the dust settles

Officials expect a half-hour closure

All diversions set to be uploaded on Google Maps for commuters to reference

Traffic diversion on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway (from 2:15 pm on August 28):

Traffic going from Noida to Greater Noida/Yamuna Expressway will be diverted from Mahamaya flyover towards Sector 37. This traffic will go towards the destination via City Centre, Sector 71 Traffic going from Noida to Greater Noida/Yamuna Expressway will be diverted from Filmcity flyover to elevated road. This traffic will go towards its destination via Elevated Road through Sector 60 and Sector 71 Traffic going from Noida to Greater Noida/Yamuna Expressway will be completely closed in front of Sector 82 cut before Faridabad flyover of Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and Service Road. This traffic will go towards the destination via Gejha Tpoint, Phase-2 Traffic going from Greater Noida towards Noida/Delhi will be diverted from Pari Chowk towards Surajpur. This traffic will go towards the destination via Surajpur, Yamaha, Phase-2 or Bisrakh, Kisan Chowk Traffic going from Yamuna Expressway/Greater Noida to Noida/Delhi will be diverted from Zero Point to Pari Chowk on the Yamuna Expressway. This traffic will go towards the destination via Pari Chowk, Surajpur, Yamaha, Phase-2 or Bisrakh, Kisan Chowk Traffic going from Yamuna Expressway/Greater Noida to Noida/Delhi will be completely closed in front of Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and Service Road at Sector 132. This traffic will pass inside Sector 132 towards the destination from Pusta Road.

Green corridors will be created to facilitate the movement of emergency vehicles.

The 'emergency routes' for reaching hospitals during any contingency have also been demarcated.

Contingency road for ambulance, fire service and other emergency vehicles in case of emergency from Sector 93 Tower to Sector 92 Ratiram Chowk or Eldico Chowk towards Felix Hospital Sector 137.

Contingency road for Ambulance, Fire service and other emergency vehicles in case of emergency, from Sector 93 Tower to Shramik Kunj Chowk or ATS Chowk towards Yatharth Hospital Sector 110.

Contingency for Ambulance, Fire service and other emergency vehicles in case of emergency from Sector 93 Tower to Faridabad Flyover towards Jaypee Hospital Sector 128.

Noida traffic police has also issued a helpline number, 9971009001, for commuters facing any traffic inconvenience. Additionally, in the event of vehicles standing on the road, six cranes will be placed on different routes for traffic management operation around the towers, which will work as per requirement.

Commuters have been requested to use alternative routes to avoid any inconvenience.

The nearly 100-metre-tall Apex and Ceyane towers - taller than Delhi's iconic Qutub Minar - are scheduled to be demolished at 2.30 pm on August 28 in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found their construction within Emerald Court premises in violation of norms.

Over 5,000 residents living in Emerald Court and adjoining ATS Village society will be evacuated on August 28. They will vacate premises by 7 am and allowed only after safety clearance post demolition by agencies concerned around 4 pm.

Story first published: Saturday, August 27, 2022, 11:32 [IST]