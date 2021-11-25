YouTube
    Lucknow, Nov 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the Noida International Airport at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh. It will be one of the largest aerodromes in Asia. The airport, the second international aerodrome in Delhi-National Capital Region, is expected to be operational by September 2024 with an initial capacity to handle 1.2 crore passengers per annum.

      Noida International Airport will serve as the logistic gateway of North India: PM Modi

      After flagging off the construction of Noida International Airport at Jewar, PM Narendra Modi said,''India is moving towards better infrastructure development. Better infrastructure projects result in progress for farmers, common men and every Indian citizen.''

      PM said that the airport will benefit crores of people of Delhi-NCR, western Uttar Pradesh. "Noida International Airport at Jewar will become logistics gateway of northern India," he said.

      PM Modi lays foundation stone for Noida International Airport, Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar

      Prime Minister further said,''Noida International Airport will be the largest centre of repair, maintenance, and operation of aircraft. A facility for maintenance, repair and overhaul of aircraft will be built in the area of 40 acres here, which will provide employment to hundred of youth.''

      Concluding his speech, PM Modi said,''After 7 decades, UP getting what it always deserved; with efforts of double-engine govt, UP turning into the country's most connected region: Prime Minister Narendra Modi after laying the foundation stone of Noida International Airport at Jewar.''

      narendra modi airport

      Story first published: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 15:24 [IST]
      X