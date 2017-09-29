Noida: BTech student commits suicide, parents blame ragging by senior

Failing to cope up with an alleged ragging at an engineering college in Delhi, a first-year Btech student has committed suicide on Thursday night. The victim committed suicide after allegedly being harassed by a senior of the Galgotias College of Engineering and Technology.

The victim reportedly ended life in the hostel room. The incident took place in Delhi's Noida city.

The parents of the victim have lodged a complaint with the police alleging that it was due to constant ragging by seniors which forced to take this extreme step.

Galgotias College of Engineering and Technology (GCET) is its engineering college. It is located in the vicinity of NCR. This is an institution which has established itself as among the best in technical education in the UP Technical University.

Ragging has been one of the most troublesome issues in India. Ragging has become more of a norm than an exception in a number of educational institutes across the country, which has led to lives being shattered and young people being rendered helpless. Some develop mental disorders, some choose to end their lives while many others are also murdered by the force of ragging.

A case of ragging and abetment to suicide case has been registered.

OneIndia News