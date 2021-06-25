No we aren’t joking: This customer left a very generous tip of $16,000

Vicky Nanjappa

It is normal to leave a tip of 10 per cent of the total bill when you dine at a restaurant. Some are more generous and tip the waiter more than 10 per cent.

Now, here is a story of a very generous customer in New Hampshire who left a very generous tip at the tumble Inn Bar & Grill in Londonderry, New Hampshire. The owner of the eatery Mike Zarella took to Facebook to share an image of the bill and also to thank the customer who left a very generous tip of $16,000 on a bill of $38. The customer however wished to remain anonymous.

The owner told Today Food that a gentleman came in at the bar and ordered a beer and a couple of chili cheese dogs, and then he ordered pickle chips and a Patron (tequila) drink. At around 3:30, he asked the bartender for the check. She gave it to him and walked away, and then he said to her, don't spend it all in one place.

The bartender did not notice the tip at first. She said, Oh my god, are you kidding me? She said, no, no, that's crazy. The customer then said no, I want you to have this. She said that he has come in a couple of time since then. Last Saturday night he came in, I sat with him to talk with him for a couple of minutes. I told him that we were all uncomfortable with that kind of money, and he said no, he wanted this to happen.

The generous tip was distributed among the kitchen workers and 8 bartenders who work at the restaurant.

